Palestine Embraces Trump's Peace Proposal for Gaza

Palestine on Tuesday endorsed US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace proposal for Gaza, highlighting its potential to unify Palestinian land and institutions.

Following discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the plan intends to cease hostilities in Gaza and ensure the release of Hamas-held hostages within 72 hours.

While Hamas has yet to agree to the proposal, the State of Palestine expressed confidence in Trump's ability to navigate a path toward peace, emphasizing the critical role of US involvement. The plan commits to collaborating with regional entities and partners for comprehensive peace, including humanitarian relief for Gaza. Furthermore, the proposal outlines the prevention of land annexation and stresses the establishment of mechanisms to protect Palestinians, advocating for a modern, democratic, non-militarized Palestinian state.