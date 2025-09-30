Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: No Alliance with BJP for Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declared he would resign rather than form an alliance with the BJP to expedite statehood restoration. Addressing an event in Anantnag, he emphasized his refusal to compromise politically. He vowed to continue the struggle peacefully, criticizing previous alliances and addressing regional representation issues.

Omar Abdullah
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has made a stark declaration, stating his willingness to resign from his post rather than engage in a political alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to accelerate the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory.

Speaking at an event in the Achabal area of Anantnag district, Abdullah expressed his firm stance against making any political compromises for the sake of statehood. He addressed his audience by highlighting that the restoration might have been expedited had he included the BJP in the government but emphasized his unwillingness to take that step.

Abdullah criticized past political maneuvers, including the PDP-BJP alliance, asserting that his government could provide representation without BJP involvement. He also noted dissatisfaction in Ladakh over recent political changes and pledged to pursue statehood democratically and peacefully.

