Mourning an Icon: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy in Politics and Sports
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mourns the death of veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, acknowledging his substantial contributions to politics and sports administration. Malhotra, a five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi, passed away at 93. Key political figure, served as Delhi BJP stalwart and sports administrator.
In a heartfelt tribute, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her sorrow over the passing of esteemed BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra. Known for his impactful role in both politics and sports administration, Malhotra's death marks the end of a significant era.
Malhotra, who was 93 years old, held notable positions as a five-time Member of Parliament and a two-time MLA for Delhi. His contributions were lauded by various leaders, including Banerjee, who had opportunities to collaborate with him.
As a pillar of the Delhi BJP, Malhotra served as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly and was the party's chief ministerial candidate in 2008. He also made a mark as a sports administrator, illustrating his versatility and dedication. His passing is mourned by colleagues and the broader political community.
