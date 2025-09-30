Left Menu

Stampede Controversy: Calls for Political Investigation in Karur

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan addressed the stampede at a TVK rally, questioning the arrest of actor-politician Vijay due to an absence of his name in the FIR. He urged Congress to form an investigative panel. 41 people died and nearly 60 injured in the stampede.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:12 IST
Stampede Controversy: Calls for Political Investigation in Karur
Thol Thirumavalavan
  • Country:
  • India

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan stated on Tuesday that it appears inappropriate to consider the arrest of actor-politician Vijay concerning the stampede at a Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally, as his name is not listed in the police's registered FIR.

Thirumavalavan, addressing reporters, clarified that should the police unearth evidence implicating Vijay in the incident, legal action should proceed. Current FIR records name TVK functionaries, including Karur West District Secretary V P Mathyiyalagan and several others, who have been detained.

The VCK leader criticized the NDA's establishment of a panel, suggesting political maneuvering, and called for a Congress-led investigation by urging leader Rahul Gandhi to form a panel including Parliamentarians from other states to scrutinize the incident thoroughly in Karur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

 India
2
Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservation

Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservati...

 Global
3
Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025