Stampede Controversy: Calls for Political Investigation in Karur

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan stated on Tuesday that it appears inappropriate to consider the arrest of actor-politician Vijay concerning the stampede at a Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally, as his name is not listed in the police's registered FIR.

Thirumavalavan, addressing reporters, clarified that should the police unearth evidence implicating Vijay in the incident, legal action should proceed. Current FIR records name TVK functionaries, including Karur West District Secretary V P Mathyiyalagan and several others, who have been detained.

The VCK leader criticized the NDA's establishment of a panel, suggesting political maneuvering, and called for a Congress-led investigation by urging leader Rahul Gandhi to form a panel including Parliamentarians from other states to scrutinize the incident thoroughly in Karur.

(With inputs from agencies.)