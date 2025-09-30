Vijay's Emotional Plea: Unraveling the Karur Stampede Tragedy
Actor and political leader Vijay breaks his silence following a tragic stampede at a rally in Karur, which resulted in 41 deaths. Expressing deep sorrow, Vijay appeals for restraint from authorities and pledges a continued pursuit of the truth behind the incident.
In the wake of a tragic stampede at a rally in Karur that claimed 41 lives, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has issued an emotional public statement. Expressing profound grief, Vijay posted a video on social media, reflecting on the unprecedented pain and vowing to uncover the truth surrounding the incident.
Vijay emphasized that the love and support from the public are the only reasons behind such gatherings, asserting his commitment to the safety of attendees. He revealed his immediate departure from the scene was to prevent exacerbating the situation, and he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
Citing safety concerns, Vijay addressed Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, requesting leniency for his party members who were detained. Meanwhile, the political fallout continues as both state and national parties visit the affected area, while TVK petitions for a federal investigation into the incident.
