Left Menu

Vijay's Emotional Plea: Unraveling the Karur Stampede Tragedy

Actor and political leader Vijay breaks his silence following a tragic stampede at a rally in Karur, which resulted in 41 deaths. Expressing deep sorrow, Vijay appeals for restraint from authorities and pledges a continued pursuit of the truth behind the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:41 IST
Vijay's Emotional Plea: Unraveling the Karur Stampede Tragedy
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay (Photo credit/ X@TVKVijayHQ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic stampede at a rally in Karur that claimed 41 lives, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has issued an emotional public statement. Expressing profound grief, Vijay posted a video on social media, reflecting on the unprecedented pain and vowing to uncover the truth surrounding the incident.

Vijay emphasized that the love and support from the public are the only reasons behind such gatherings, asserting his commitment to the safety of attendees. He revealed his immediate departure from the scene was to prevent exacerbating the situation, and he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Citing safety concerns, Vijay addressed Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, requesting leniency for his party members who were detained. Meanwhile, the political fallout continues as both state and national parties visit the affected area, while TVK petitions for a federal investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

 India
2
Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservation

Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservati...

 Global
3
Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025