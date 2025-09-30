Left Menu

BJP Slams Siddaramaiah for Ineffective Flood Management

The BJP has accused the Congress government in Karnataka, led by Siddaramaiah, of inadequate flood management in Kalyana Karnataka. Opposition leader R Ashoka criticized Siddaramaiah for conducting an aerial survey instead of visiting flood-hit areas in person. He questioned the government's inefficiency and response delays regarding relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:50 IST
BJP Slams Siddaramaiah for Ineffective Flood Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of failing to adequately manage the flood situation gripping Kalyana Karnataka.

Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, lambasted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for opting for an aerial survey over an on-ground visit to the affected areas, suggesting this as a disconnect with the crisis faced by the people.

Highlighting the dire state of affairs, Ashoka pointed to the government's lag in relief measures, querying whether the empty state coffers would lead to yet another blame game targeting the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

 India
2
Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservation

Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservati...

 Global
3
Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025