BJP Slams Siddaramaiah for Ineffective Flood Management
The BJP has accused the Congress government in Karnataka, led by Siddaramaiah, of inadequate flood management in Kalyana Karnataka. Opposition leader R Ashoka criticized Siddaramaiah for conducting an aerial survey instead of visiting flood-hit areas in person. He questioned the government's inefficiency and response delays regarding relief efforts.
The opposition BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of failing to adequately manage the flood situation gripping Kalyana Karnataka.
Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, lambasted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for opting for an aerial survey over an on-ground visit to the affected areas, suggesting this as a disconnect with the crisis faced by the people.
Highlighting the dire state of affairs, Ashoka pointed to the government's lag in relief measures, querying whether the empty state coffers would lead to yet another blame game targeting the Centre.
