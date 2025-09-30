Tragedy at TVK Rally: Congress Leaders Offer Support Amidst Grief

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, along with senior party leaders, visited Karur to console families who lost members in a stampede at a TVK rally. The tragedy claimed 41 lives and injured over 60 individuals. Venugopal described the incident as 'beyond imagination' and extended national support to the grieving families.

Venugopal was accompanied by AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, and other prominent Congress figures. The delegation aimed to assure victims that they are not alone in their suffering. Venugopal shared images from the visit, sending a message of solidarity from the nation.

In an act of immediate relief, Venugopal distributed cheques worth Rs 2.5 lakh to each affected family, amounting to a total of Rs 1.25 crore. Chodankar highlighted that Tamil Nadu and the entire country share the grief of the affected families, offering thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)