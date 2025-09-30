Left Menu

Tragedy at TVK Rally: Congress Leaders Offer Support Amidst Grief

Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal, visited families affected by a tragic stampede at a TVK rally in Karur. The incident, which occurred on September 27, left 41 dead and over 60 injured. Venugopal distributed relief cheques and expressed national solidarity with the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namakkal(Tn) | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:54 IST
Tragedy at TVK Rally: Congress Leaders Offer Support Amidst Grief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, along with senior party leaders, visited Karur to console families who lost members in a stampede at a TVK rally. The tragedy claimed 41 lives and injured over 60 individuals. Venugopal described the incident as 'beyond imagination' and extended national support to the grieving families.

Venugopal was accompanied by AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, and other prominent Congress figures. The delegation aimed to assure victims that they are not alone in their suffering. Venugopal shared images from the visit, sending a message of solidarity from the nation.

In an act of immediate relief, Venugopal distributed cheques worth Rs 2.5 lakh to each affected family, amounting to a total of Rs 1.25 crore. Chodankar highlighted that Tamil Nadu and the entire country share the grief of the affected families, offering thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

 India
2
Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023

Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023

 India
3
International Sanctions: The Enigma of the Boracay Oil Tanker

International Sanctions: The Enigma of the Boracay Oil Tanker

 Global
4
Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Protests

Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Prote...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025