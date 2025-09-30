Left Menu

Palaniswami Criticizes DMK Government's Handling of Karur Stampede

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the DMK government of failing in its duty to protect citizens following the Karur stampede incident. He criticized the government for hiding its failure and trying to shift the blame onto others, indicating the administration's struggle under CM Stalin's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has openly criticized the DMK government's handling of the Karur stampede incident, accusing it of failing in its duty to protect the people of Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami alleged the government is attempting to hide its shortcomings and shift the blame onto others instead of addressing the core issues.

In the aftermath of the tragic event, the Stalin-led administration appears shaken, with opposition leaders calling for accountability and transparency in the proceedings.

