Veteran Diplomat Liu Haixing Takes Helm of China's International Department
Liu Haixing, a seasoned diplomat with expertise in European affairs, has been appointed as head of the Communist Party's International Department. He replaces Liu Jianchao, who was detained in August. Liu's appointment will be announced during the CPC leaders' conclave in October.
Liu Haixing, renowned for his expertise in European diplomacy, has been appointed to lead the Communist Party's pivotal International Department. His new role comes after the unexplained detention of his predecessor, Liu Jianchao.
Liu Haixing, who has had a distinguished career spanning over thirty years in various diplomatic roles, is set to formally assume his new position following an upcoming CPC leaders' conclave set for October 20-23. Liu Jianchao's sudden disappearance in late July raised many questions, especially following his significant diplomatic activities abroad.
The International Department, integral to China's diplomatic strategy, ensures the alignment of policies with the Foreign Ministry's initiatives. Influential figures like Foreign Minister Wang Yi also hold critical roles within the CPC, indicating the Department's significance in global diplomacy.
