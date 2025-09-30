Left Menu

Global Collaboration: India's Role in Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan opens the door for international reconstruction efforts, with India poised to play a positive role. Israel's ambassador highlights India's potential contribution, while global leaders like Prime Minister Modi express support. The plan aims to end the Gaza conflict swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza has paved the way for reconstruction activities in the region, with India expected to contribute significantly. Highlighting New Delhi's positive influence in the Middle East, Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar emphasized India's potential to support peace efforts following the plan's unveiling.

The peace proposal, developed after discussions involving Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeks an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the announcement, praising the plan as a comprehensive approach to lasting peace, security, and development in West Asia.

Though Hamas has yet to accept the proposal, the Israeli envoy noted India's potential role in Gaza's economic projects. He underscored the advantages of India's involvement in regional construction activities, citing India's capacity as a global builder. The plan has garnered support from key Muslim and Arab nations, as well as Pakistan, who acknowledge the importance of backing Trump's initiative.

