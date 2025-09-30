Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Government Releases Videos to Address Crowd Mismanagement at Vijay's Rally

The Tamil Nadu government released video clippings to counter claims about the stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur. The crowd exceeded expectations, causing various incidents, including road accidents. Officials clarified their stance and warned against spreading rumors, pinpointing improper planning and norm violations by TVK cadres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:13 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has released video footage showcasing violations during the rally of actor-politician Vijay in Karur. The footage reveals significant crowd mismanagement, with attendance more than doubling the estimated number, leading to multiple hardships and incidents.

In a press briefing at the Secretariat, the government addressed social media claims concerning a stampede at Vijay's rally, highlighting issues like venue selection and behavior of TVK cadres. Officials including Health Secretary P Senthilkumar addressed the media, emphasizing no power outages occurred and highlighting organizational lapses leading to the congestion.

Further, the state warned against spreading rumors or inciting violence as additional videos demonstrated traffic violations and accidents linked to Vijay's campaign. Significant injuries were reported across several regions, with Karur witnessing the most due to related road accidents and health incidents.

