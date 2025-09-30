Left Menu

Historic Dispute: BJP Criticizes Congress over 2008 Mumbai Attack Remarks

The BJP criticized Congress and former home minister P Chidambaram for his comments on the 2008 Mumbai attack, suggesting the UPA government's weakness. In a podcast, Chidambaram indicated he supported military action against Pakistan, but the government opted for diplomatic measures, influenced by global powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress party Tuesday following remarks by former home minister P Chidambaram concerning the government's response to the 2008 Mumbai attack.

In a recent podcast, Chidambaram revealed he supported military retribution against Pakistan, but the then-government, led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, preferred diplomatic avenues as encouraged by international allies, including the United States.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the former government's strength, while praising current Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm stance on terrorism, highlighting India's retaliatory actions against Pakistani terrorist sanctuaries under Modi's leadership.

