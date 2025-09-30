Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Death Threat Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi
The Kerala assembly session was adjourned following protests by opposition members over a Speaker's decision regarding a BJP leader's alleged threat against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The opposition demanded a discussion on the issue, highlighting the government's inaction. This led to rising tensions and subsequent protests within and outside the assembly.
The Kerala assembly witnessed a vociferous protest on Tuesday, culminating in an adjournment for the day. The opposition, led by the Congress-led UDF, demanded a discussion regarding a BJP leader's alleged death threat remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The uproar followed the Speaker's refusal to permit an adjournment motion on the matter, asserting it lacked immediate relevance. This decision was met with resistance from the Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, who questioned how such comments made during a televised debate could be deemed insignificant.
The subsequent protest saw UDF members attempting to confront the Speaker, met by resistance from security personnel. Despite the opposition's outcry, the Speaker proceeded with scheduled business, eventually adjourning the house, promising a resumption of discussions on October 6.
