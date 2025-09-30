Debunking Claims: The Truth Behind Bengaluru's Pothole Controversy

In the wake of a tragic road accident that claimed the life of a college student in Bengaluru, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has rejected accusations from the BJP blaming potholes for the mishap. The BJP contends that the city's roads pose serious risks to commuters.

The incident involving 20-year-old Dhanushree, who was killed in a collision with a tipper truck, has sparked political controversy. The BJP, criticizing the Congress government, demanded accountability for the Rs 750 crore allocated for road repairs and questioned whether recent deadlines for fixing potholes were met.

Bengaluru police are scrutinizing the accident's circumstances, with initial reports suggesting the student's vehicle was struck from behind. The investigation includes analyzing CCTV footage to clarify the accident's cause, while efforts continue to apprehend the truck driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)