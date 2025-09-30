Debunking Claims: The Truth Behind Bengaluru's Pothole Controversy
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed BJP's allegations that a college student died in a Bengaluru road accident due to potholes. BJP claimed the city's roads are a death trap, questioning the Congress government's handling of funds allocated for road maintenance. Investigations are ongoing.
In the wake of a tragic road accident that claimed the life of a college student in Bengaluru, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has rejected accusations from the BJP blaming potholes for the mishap. The BJP contends that the city's roads pose serious risks to commuters.
The incident involving 20-year-old Dhanushree, who was killed in a collision with a tipper truck, has sparked political controversy. The BJP, criticizing the Congress government, demanded accountability for the Rs 750 crore allocated for road repairs and questioned whether recent deadlines for fixing potholes were met.
Bengaluru police are scrutinizing the accident's circumstances, with initial reports suggesting the student's vehicle was struck from behind. The investigation includes analyzing CCTV footage to clarify the accident's cause, while efforts continue to apprehend the truck driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
