Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Firm Stance on J&K Statehood: No Compromise with BJP

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declared he would rather resign than form an alliance with the BJP to expedite statehood for the region. At an event in Anantnag, he emphasized his unwillingness to compromise politically for statehood, recalling the 2015 PDP-BJP alliance. Abdullah pledges to pursue J&K's statehood democratically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:22 IST
Omar Abdullah's Firm Stance on J&K Statehood: No Compromise with BJP
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute declaration at Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah affirmed his willingness to step down rather than ally with the BJP to speed up the region's statehood process.

Abdullah cited the 2015 PDP-BJP alliance, stating that political compromises with BJP are unacceptable. He stressed that statehood must be achieved peacefully and democratically, without sacrificing the welfare of the youth or the integrity of the region.

As Abdullah remains committed to the cause, he highlighted the discontent in Ladakh post-2019 decisions, suggesting that political alliances can have long-term ramifications, sometimes leading to public dissent as witnessed in Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Under French Investigation

Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Under French Investigation

 Global
2
Mystery of the 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Under Investigation

Mystery of the 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Under Investigation

 Global
3
IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

 India
4
Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025