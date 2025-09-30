Omar Abdullah's Firm Stance on J&K Statehood: No Compromise with BJP

In a resolute declaration at Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah affirmed his willingness to step down rather than ally with the BJP to speed up the region's statehood process.

Abdullah cited the 2015 PDP-BJP alliance, stating that political compromises with BJP are unacceptable. He stressed that statehood must be achieved peacefully and democratically, without sacrificing the welfare of the youth or the integrity of the region.

As Abdullah remains committed to the cause, he highlighted the discontent in Ladakh post-2019 decisions, suggesting that political alliances can have long-term ramifications, sometimes leading to public dissent as witnessed in Ladakh.

