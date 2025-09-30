Naidu Intensifies Delhi Diplomacy Ahead of Major Summit
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Delhi, discussing undisclosed matters. Naidu's engagements with central ministers underscore the TDP's role as a key BJP ally. He also sought financial support for Andhra Pradesh and attended a CII Summit event.
In a strategic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to discuss undisclosed matters of importance.
This meeting is part of Naidu's ongoing discussions with key central ministers, highlighting the critical role played by Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as a crucial ally in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Earlier, Naidu had also approached Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting a detailed proposal for financial backing under the Purvodaya Scheme for Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu's presence in the national capital is further marked by his participation in the curtain-raiser event for the 30th CII Partnership Summit, set to take place in Visakhapatnam. The summit, scheduled for November 14-15, reflects Naidu's active engagement in pivotal national affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
