Left Menu

Naidu Intensifies Delhi Diplomacy Ahead of Major Summit

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Delhi, discussing undisclosed matters. Naidu's engagements with central ministers underscore the TDP's role as a key BJP ally. He also sought financial support for Andhra Pradesh and attended a CII Summit event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:10 IST
Naidu Intensifies Delhi Diplomacy Ahead of Major Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to discuss undisclosed matters of importance.

This meeting is part of Naidu's ongoing discussions with key central ministers, highlighting the critical role played by Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as a crucial ally in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Earlier, Naidu had also approached Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting a detailed proposal for financial backing under the Purvodaya Scheme for Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu's presence in the national capital is further marked by his participation in the curtain-raiser event for the 30th CII Partnership Summit, set to take place in Visakhapatnam. The summit, scheduled for November 14-15, reflects Naidu's active engagement in pivotal national affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener

India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opene...

 India
2
Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

Quake Chaos: Cebu City Hit by Powerful Tremors

 Global
3
Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

 India
4
Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025