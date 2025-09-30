Left Menu

Assam Congress Demands Probe into Icon Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a thorough investigation into the sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg. Gogoi highlighted lapses in the current investigation and seeks direct PMO involvement. Zubeen's death has raised questions and affected millions in India.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a thorough and transparent investigation into the tragic demise of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. Gogoi's request comes amid increasing public pressure and lingering questions surrounding the mysterious circumstances of Garg's death during a scuba diving accident.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Gogoi has underscored the shortcomings of the ongoing investigation, urging that it be placed under the vigilant supervision of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Gogoi emphasized Zubeen Garg's immense influence as a cultural icon in Assam and northeastern India, whose sudden passing has sparked widespread grief and concern over the details of his death.

The controversial handling of the case has centered on the delayed inquiry by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and allegations of leniency towards key figures involved in the event where Garg last performed. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has faced scrutiny, with Gogoi accusing him of evasive action and demanding an explanation for the preferential treatment extended to the accused. Meanwhile, the state has engaged the Ministry of Home Affairs to access international cooperation to secure relevant information from Singapore under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

