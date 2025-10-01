Government Shutdown Looms as Trump Fails to Reach Budget Agreement

The United States is bracing for a fresh wave of uncertainty as it plunges into a government shutdown. This comes after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to secure an agreement to maintain the operation of government programs and services by the Wednesday deadline.

As a result, nearly 750,000 federal workers face potential furloughs, with some possibly losing their jobs under the Trump administration. Many offices are expected to close, potentially for good, as Trump vows irreversible actions in retaliation. The shutdown could severely impact education and environmental services, while the deportation agenda accelerates, spreading economic repercussions nationwide.

Despite stating, "We don't want it to shut down," before the midnight deadline, Trump seemed unable to forge a deal with congressional leaders. This marks the third federal funding lapse under Trump's leadership, highlighting a deeply polarized political landscape prioritizing hardline policies over negotiation and compromise.

(With inputs from agencies.)