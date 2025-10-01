Left Menu

Rubio's Influence and US Escalations in the Caribbean: A Cuban Perspective

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez accuses US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of driving an aggressive policy against Havana, pursuing personal vendettas over national interests. Amidst longstanding embargoes, tensions rise as the US pushes restrictive measures, blaming Rubio's influence, threatening peace in the Caribbean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:56 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is believed to be influencing an intensified US policy against Cuba, according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez. The minister argues that Rubio's actions reflect a personal agenda rather than US national interests, complicating the already tense geopolitics between the two nations.

Under President Trump, US-Cuba relations have seen increased restrictions, reversing previous attempts to ease tensions made by Presidents Obama and Biden. Cuba finds itself grappling with Trump administration's economic sanctions, impacting its economy with energy blackouts and food shortages, while navigating diplomatic avenues to end the embargo.

In a broader context, Cuba has shown solidarity with Venezuela amidst US military maneuvers in the region, warning of potential catastrophic outcomes. Despite escalating issues, Rodríguez remains hopeful for dialogue with the US to mend relations and address mutual concerns such as counterterrorism and migration.

