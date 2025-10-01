Left Menu

Congress President Kharge Undergoes Pacemaker Procedure, Stable and Recovering

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to M S Ramaiah Hospital for a planned procedure to implant a pacemaker, following medical advice. His condition is stable, and he is expected to be discharged soon. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Kharge and reported that he is doing well.

Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been admitted to M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru for a scheduled procedure to receive a pacemaker, as advised by his medical team, his son Priyank Kharge announced on Wednesday.

Kharge's health is reportedly stable, and he is doing well post-procedure. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid a visit to the 83-year-old leader, who also serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, at the hospital on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah informed reporters that Kharge experienced some uneasiness, prompting the hospital visit for evaluation. He reassured that Kharge is alright and should be discharged by Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

