Farewell to BJP Veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra
BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra's funeral took place in Delhi, where leaders and party workers paid their last respects. Malhotra, a significant figure since the party's inception in 1980, was cremated at Lodhi Road after passing away following treatment at AIIMS. He served multiple terms as MP and MLA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:18 IST
On Wednesday, the remains of BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra were displayed at the Delhi unit office for the public to pay their last respects.
Among those gathered were the party's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, alongside other leaders and numerous party workers.
Malhotra's body was transported from his residence on Rakabganj Road to the office on Pandit Pant Marg in a hearse, before being cremated at 3 PM at the Lodhi Road crematorium. The influential Jan Sangh-era politician, who passed away at AIIMS, was a prominent leader and served as the first Delhi BJP president after the party's inception in 1980.
