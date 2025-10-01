Left Menu

Unity and Trust: Afghan Leaders Demand Political Office in Islamabad

During a conference titled “Towards Unity and Trust” in Islamabad, Afghan opposition leaders and civil society activists called for a political office to exert pressure on the Afghan interim government. The event, attended by Afghan leaders including women, emphasized peaceful strategies to challenge Taliban rule.

Afghan opposition figures and civil society activists have called for the establishment of a political office in Islamabad. This announcement came during the 'Towards Unity and Trust' conference, where attendees demanded action against the Taliban's Islamic Emirate, which they claim does not represent the Afghan populace.

Hosted by the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute University (SASSI), the conference saw participation from 37 Afghan leaders, including prominent figures like Fawzia Koofi and Ahmed Ullah Alizai. Discussions spotlighted Pakistan's pivotal regional role, especially in voicing concerns over Afghan women's representation under the Taliban.

Amid criticisms, former general Ijaz highlighted the peaceful intentions of the talks, aiming for constructive dialogue with the Taliban. The event marked a significant gathering of Taliban opposition since their takeover in 2021, with attendees urging Islamabad to support Afghan political dissent.

