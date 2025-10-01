Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Chief Accuses BJP of Gold Price Inflation

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, has accused BJP leaders of inflating gold prices due to corruption and converting black money into gold. He criticized the government, questioning the economic principles allowing such price surges while also highlighting the inaccessibility of gold to the poor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:46 IST
gold prices
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP over the soaring gold prices, blaming the surge on party leaders converting black money into gold rather than public demand.

In a statement on X, Yadav argued that gold prices hitting unprecedented levels of Rs 1.20 lakh per tola reflects rampant corruption and resource hoarding by the BJP. He lamented that the sharp rise has placed even modest gold gifts out of reach for the common people.

Yadav questioned the government's explanation of international market fluctuations and demanded clarity on the economic principles behind the persistent demand for luxury metals, while critiquing the lack of measures against gold hoarders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

