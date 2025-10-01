Left Menu

Macron Backs Probe into Tanker Tied to Shadow Fleet

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed approval of France's investigation into the oil tanker Boracay, suspected of being part of the 'shadow fleet' involved in Russian oil trade. The fleet is estimated to comprise 600 to 1,000 vessels, posing significant economic and geopolitical concerns.

Updated: 01-10-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:50 IST
  • Denmark

In a statement on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron endorsed France's decision to investigate the oil tanker Boracay, suspected of operating within the so-called 'shadow fleet' engaged in Russian oil trade.

Macron highlighted the need for vigilance, as the fleet could involve between 600 to 1,000 ships, implicating potential violations of international trade regulations.

This move underscores the geopolitical tensions surrounding the oil industry, as nations navigate the complex dynamics of energy supplies and international sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

