Debate Heats Up Over Infrastructure Vs. Temples in Andhra Pradesh

YS Sharmila, President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, sparked debate on Wednesday by challenging the state government's priorities concerning infrastructure in Dalit areas versus temple construction.

She highlighted the Andhra Pradesh High Court's concern about inadequate facilities for Dalit students and accused the NDA government of misusing Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams funds, urging a focus on education and basic amenities.

BJP dismissed her comments, accusing her of inciting religious tensions and focusing on religious conversions. The party reiterated its commitment to BR Ambedkar's principles and social justice, amidst allegations of religious politics by Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)