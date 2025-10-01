Left Menu

Naming Dispute Over Navi Mumbai Airport Sparks Potential Protests

NCP (SP) MP Suresh Mhatre has threatened a protest if Navi Mumbai International Airport isn't named after local leader D B Patil. This comes after the DGCA granted an aerodrome license to the airport, which is set to be inaugurated by PM Modi. Mhatre insists on honoring Patil's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The looming inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport has sparked controversy as NCP (SP) MP Suresh Mhatre demands it be named after late local leader D B Patil. If ignored, Mhatre plans to lead a protest march coinciding with the airport's opening on October 6.

Mhatre, representing Bhiwandi constituency, criticized the Centre's inaction, especially after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis backed the naming proposal. Mhatre stressed that this demand has persisted since 2008, and he believes the public's democratic rights must be exercised to honor Patil's legacy.

With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation recently granting an aerodrome license, the Navi Mumbai airport is ready for operation. However, the name controversy threatens its launch, with Mhatre prepared to disrupt operations until the government accedes to the demand. As the inauguration approaches, the state's political dynamics could play a crucial role in resolving the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

