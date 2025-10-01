Dussehra Duel: Rival Shiv Senas Clash in Mumbai Rallies
Two factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, will conduct separate Dussehra rallies in Mumbai to target each other. This division follows a split in 2022, with both groups aiming to strengthen their influence ahead of local elections amid ongoing issues impacting Maharashtra.
The rival Shiv Sena factions, under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, have planned separate Dussehra rallies in Mumbai. Both leaders are expected to engage in a war of words against each other during the events.
The tradition dates back to 1966 when Bal Thackeray founded the party. The now-divided Shiv Sena comes after a tumultuous split in 2022, with Shinde rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. While Thackeray will host his rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Shinde has chosen the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon as his venue.
The rallies take place in the wake of Thackeray's Sena downfall in the 2024 assembly elections and coincide with impending local body elections. Alongside critiquing the BJP-led government, Thackeray may discuss a potential alliance with cousin Raj Thackeray. Adverse weather conditions with rains affecting the rally grounds add another layer of uncertainty to these politically charged events.
