Left Menu

Debate Rekindled: The Legacy of RSS in India's History

The conversation around Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was reignited after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised its historical contributions. Congress, however, highlighted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's past critique linking RSS to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination atmosphere. The debate underscores enduring perspectives on RSS's role in India's socio-political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:33 IST
Debate Rekindled: The Legacy of RSS in India's History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has once again become a focal point of political discourse in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently acclaimed the RSS's role in nation-building during a centenary celebration, igniting reactions from the opposition.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media, pointing to historical criticisms made by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel about the RSS's activities potentially fostering the tragic environment leading up to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Ramesh publicized extracts from a 1948 letter where Patel expressed concerns about the RSS's influence on national security.

While Modi emphasized the RSS's contributions to India's struggle for independence, Congress countered with Patel's warnings against communalism. This ongoing debate reflects the enduring complexity and divisive narratives surrounding the RSS in India's political and social history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fabtech Technologies IPO Soars with Over 2x Subscription

Fabtech Technologies IPO Soars with Over 2x Subscription

 India
2
Maharashtra Scraps Bus Fare Hike Amidst Flood Crisis

Maharashtra Scraps Bus Fare Hike Amidst Flood Crisis

 India
3
ATM Heist in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy: Robbers Use Gas Welding Machine

ATM Heist in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy: Robbers Use Gas Welding Machine

 India
4
New Chinese Arsenal Challenges Taiwan's Asymmetric Defense

New Chinese Arsenal Challenges Taiwan's Asymmetric Defense

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025