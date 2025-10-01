Debate Rekindled: The Legacy of RSS in India's History

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has once again become a focal point of political discourse in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently acclaimed the RSS's role in nation-building during a centenary celebration, igniting reactions from the opposition.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media, pointing to historical criticisms made by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel about the RSS's activities potentially fostering the tragic environment leading up to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Ramesh publicized extracts from a 1948 letter where Patel expressed concerns about the RSS's influence on national security.

While Modi emphasized the RSS's contributions to India's struggle for independence, Congress countered with Patel's warnings against communalism. This ongoing debate reflects the enduring complexity and divisive narratives surrounding the RSS in India's political and social history.

