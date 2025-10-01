Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes Firm Stand on Exam Scandal Amid Political Tensions
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assures transparency in the UKSSSC paper leak investigation, showing commitment to Uttarakhand's youth. He criticizes the opposition for politicizing the issue and highlights strict anti-cheating laws that have secured government jobs for thousands. Dhami emphasizes his dedication to justice and transparency.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has addressed the recent exam paper leak scandal involving the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), stressing his government's rapid response to ensure fairness in the recruitment process. According to reports from the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami highlighted that the accused were promptly arrested, and a Special Investigation Team was formed to oversee a thorough examination of the incident.
The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of Uttarakhand's youth, accusing the opposition of using the situation for political gain. Dhami asserted that rival parties attempted to politicize the issue by inciting unrest and making unnecessary demands for a CBI probe to gain political leverage.
To address these controversies, Dhami had direct discussions with student representatives, reassuring them that a CBI investigation would be conducted. He emphasized that Uttarakhand has implemented perhaps India's strictest anti-cheating legislation, leading to thousands of legitimate government job placements and the imprisonment of over 100 individuals involved in cheating. Dhami concluded by expressing his dedication to the youth, stating he is willing to make personal sacrifices to safeguard their interests.
