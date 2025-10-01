Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes Firm Stand on Exam Scandal Amid Political Tensions

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assures transparency in the UKSSSC paper leak investigation, showing commitment to Uttarakhand's youth. He criticizes the opposition for politicizing the issue and highlights strict anti-cheating laws that have secured government jobs for thousands. Dhami emphasizes his dedication to justice and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:18 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes Firm Stand on Exam Scandal Amid Political Tensions
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has addressed the recent exam paper leak scandal involving the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), stressing his government's rapid response to ensure fairness in the recruitment process. According to reports from the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami highlighted that the accused were promptly arrested, and a Special Investigation Team was formed to oversee a thorough examination of the incident.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of Uttarakhand's youth, accusing the opposition of using the situation for political gain. Dhami asserted that rival parties attempted to politicize the issue by inciting unrest and making unnecessary demands for a CBI probe to gain political leverage.

To address these controversies, Dhami had direct discussions with student representatives, reassuring them that a CBI investigation would be conducted. He emphasized that Uttarakhand has implemented perhaps India's strictest anti-cheating legislation, leading to thousands of legitimate government job placements and the imprisonment of over 100 individuals involved in cheating. Dhami concluded by expressing his dedication to the youth, stating he is willing to make personal sacrifices to safeguard their interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Emergency Response with New Fire Tenders

 India
3
Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on health care demands, reports AP.

Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on he...

 Global
4
Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relations

Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025