Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Silence on Gaza Crisis Amid Global Tensions
Congress accused PM Modi of moral cowardice for remaining silent on the atrocities in Gaza. Criticism also targeted Modi's support for President Trump's Gaza plan, doubting its efficacy and accountability. Concerns over Palestinian statehood and India's eroded moral stance were significantly highlighted.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of moral cowardice for his silence on the situation in Gaza. According to Congress, this inaction represents a betrayal of India's historical stance as a beacon of moral conscience.
Criticism arose following Modi's support for US President Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, which Congress believes sidesteps key issues. Jairam Ramesh emphasized the absence of a roadmap for Palestinian statehood and accountability for alleged genocide over the past months.
Congress leader Pawan Khera also expressed his disdain, asserting that undermining the Palestinians' plight deserves condemnation. Despite recognition by 157 UN members, concerns grow over India's quiet demeanor concerning Palestine's longstanding statehood aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Modi
- Congress
- Trump
- Netanyahu
- Palestinian
- genocide
- statehood
- foreign policy
- moral cowardice
ALSO READ
Trump's Gaza Plan: A Stepping Stone or Stumbling Block for the Palestinian Authority?
Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Bold Gaza Peace Plan Amid Political Tensions
Trump Hosts Netanyahu for Crucial Gaza Talks Amid International Tensions
Trump Urges Palestinian Action for Peace Deal
Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Proposal to End Gaza War