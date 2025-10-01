Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Silence on Gaza Crisis Amid Global Tensions

The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of moral cowardice for his silence on the situation in Gaza. According to Congress, this inaction represents a betrayal of India's historical stance as a beacon of moral conscience.

Criticism arose following Modi's support for US President Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, which Congress believes sidesteps key issues. Jairam Ramesh emphasized the absence of a roadmap for Palestinian statehood and accountability for alleged genocide over the past months.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also expressed his disdain, asserting that undermining the Palestinians' plight deserves condemnation. Despite recognition by 157 UN members, concerns grow over India's quiet demeanor concerning Palestine's longstanding statehood aspirations.

