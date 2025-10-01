Supreme Court Set to Hear Major Case on Fed Governance
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case involving Donald Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This unprecedented legal battle focuses on the central bank's independence, with Trump claiming cause for Cook's removal based on alleged mortgage fraud.
The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in January regarding former President Donald Trump's controversial attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This marks the first-ever legal challenge by a president to dismiss a Fed official, with major implications for the central bank's independence.
Created in 1913, the Federal Reserve was designed to be insulated from political interference, as outlined in the Federal Reserve Act. The Act requires a president to remove a Fed governor 'for cause,' yet fails to define the term or establish removal procedures. This case could be the first to test those legal boundaries.
Cook, the first Black woman serving as a Fed governor, was targeted by Trump citing allegations of mortgage fraud denied by Cook. The case's outcome could significantly impact the Fed's role in setting monetary policy independently, affecting interest rates and the broader global economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rupee recovers 11 paise from all-time low to close at 88.69 (provisional) against US dollar post RBI monetary policy.
Prince Harry and Celebrities' Legal Battle Against Daily Mail
Empowering India's Elderly: The Path to Post-Retirement Independence
Uber's Legal Battle: Safety Practices and Sexual Assault Allegations
Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers