Dam Dispute: Andhra's Water Woes

YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of ignoring the state's interests.

The accusation stems from Karnataka's decision to increase the height of the Almatti Dam, which could threaten Andhra's water supply. The Karnataka Cabinet recently approved raising the dam's height from 519 to 524.2 meters, substantially increasing its storage capacity. Reddy argues that Naidu's inaction in the face of this development is a grave oversight.

According to Reddy, Andhra Pradesh has suffered for over 25 years due to such decisions, which adversely impact irrigation and drinking water during droughts. He criticizes Naidu for not utilizing Andhra's MPs efficiently to pressurize the central government and demands immediate action to protect the state's rights. No response has been received from the TDP yet.

