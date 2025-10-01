Left Menu

Dam Dispute: Andhra's Water Woes

Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting state interests amid Karnataka's Almatti Dam height increase, potentially affecting water supply. Reddy highlights Naidu's past failures and demands urgent action at national level to protect Andhra's water rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:00 IST
Dam Dispute: Andhra's Water Woes
Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of ignoring the state's interests.

The accusation stems from Karnataka's decision to increase the height of the Almatti Dam, which could threaten Andhra's water supply. The Karnataka Cabinet recently approved raising the dam's height from 519 to 524.2 meters, substantially increasing its storage capacity. Reddy argues that Naidu's inaction in the face of this development is a grave oversight.

According to Reddy, Andhra Pradesh has suffered for over 25 years due to such decisions, which adversely impact irrigation and drinking water during droughts. He criticizes Naidu for not utilizing Andhra's MPs efficiently to pressurize the central government and demands immediate action to protect the state's rights. No response has been received from the TDP yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

 United States
2
Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

 India
4
Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures

Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025