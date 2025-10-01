Left Menu

Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi

Abu Azmi, the Maharashtra unit president of the Samajwadi Party, sparked controversy by questioning the need for using Marathi while responding to media in Bhiwandi. His comments prompted backlash from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and a call for recognizing Marathi's importance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:22 IST
Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swirl of controversy, Maharashtra's Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi finds himself at the center of a language debate after questioning the necessity of using Marathi in media interactions at Bhiwandi.

During his visit to Bhiwandi, known for its significant Muslim demographic, Azmi responded to queries in Hindi, prompting Marathi journalists to request responses in Marathi. His remarks about the necessity of Marathi in the region sparked sharp criticisms from local political groups.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and other political figures underscored Marathi's importance, asserting the expectation of linguistic adherence within the state, while suggesting that Azmi's responses should resonate with Maharashtrian sensibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
2
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
3
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global
4
UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025