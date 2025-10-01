Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi
Abu Azmi, the Maharashtra unit president of the Samajwadi Party, sparked controversy by questioning the need for using Marathi while responding to media in Bhiwandi. His comments prompted backlash from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and a call for recognizing Marathi's importance in the region.
In a swirl of controversy, Maharashtra's Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi finds himself at the center of a language debate after questioning the necessity of using Marathi in media interactions at Bhiwandi.
During his visit to Bhiwandi, known for its significant Muslim demographic, Azmi responded to queries in Hindi, prompting Marathi journalists to request responses in Marathi. His remarks about the necessity of Marathi in the region sparked sharp criticisms from local political groups.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and other political figures underscored Marathi's importance, asserting the expectation of linguistic adherence within the state, while suggesting that Azmi's responses should resonate with Maharashtrian sensibilities.
