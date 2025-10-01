Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi

In a swirl of controversy, Maharashtra's Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi finds himself at the center of a language debate after questioning the necessity of using Marathi in media interactions at Bhiwandi.

During his visit to Bhiwandi, known for its significant Muslim demographic, Azmi responded to queries in Hindi, prompting Marathi journalists to request responses in Marathi. His remarks about the necessity of Marathi in the region sparked sharp criticisms from local political groups.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and other political figures underscored Marathi's importance, asserting the expectation of linguistic adherence within the state, while suggesting that Azmi's responses should resonate with Maharashtrian sensibilities.

