Russia Awaits Trump's Response on Nuclear Strategy

Russia is still waiting on a response from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding President Vladimir Putin's proposal to voluntarily extend the limits on strategic nuclear weapons. These constraints stem from the 2010 New START accord, which is due to expire in February.

President Putin offered to uphold the caps on the globe's two largest nuclear arsenals, but as of now, there has been no official statement from the U.S. administration. This was confirmed by Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia during a press conference marking Russia's presidency of the U.N. Security Council.

Nebenzia noted that Trump's administration had been preoccupied with the United Nations gathering of world leaders and other pressing issues. Nonetheless, Russia continues to await a response from the U.S. on this significant offer.

