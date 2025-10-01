Left Menu

Russia Awaits Trump's Response on Nuclear Strategy

Russia is anticipating a response from U.S. President Donald Trump to President Vladimir Putin's offer to extend the limits on nuclear weapons as outlined in the New START treaty, set to expire soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:24 IST
Russia Awaits Trump's Response on Nuclear Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is still waiting on a response from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding President Vladimir Putin's proposal to voluntarily extend the limits on strategic nuclear weapons. These constraints stem from the 2010 New START accord, which is due to expire in February.

President Putin offered to uphold the caps on the globe's two largest nuclear arsenals, but as of now, there has been no official statement from the U.S. administration. This was confirmed by Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia during a press conference marking Russia's presidency of the U.N. Security Council.

Nebenzia noted that Trump's administration had been preoccupied with the United Nations gathering of world leaders and other pressing issues. Nonetheless, Russia continues to await a response from the U.S. on this significant offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
2
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
3
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global
4
UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025