Punjab: Congress fields Karanbir Singh Burj for Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday approved the candidature of Karanbir Singh Burj as the party candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Tarn Taran Assembly seat in Punjab, an official statement said. On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ex-MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu as the AAP candidate for the bypoll, which has been necessitated by the demise of sitting AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. The Election Commission is yet to announce the date for the by-election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)