Left Menu

Punjab: Congress fields Karanbir Singh Burj for Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ex-MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu as the AAP candidate for the bypoll, which has been necessitated by the demise of sitting AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-10-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 19:58 IST
Punjab: Congress fields Karanbir Singh Burj for Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday approved the candidature of Karanbir Singh Burj as the party candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Tarn Taran Assembly seat in Punjab, an official statement said. On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ex-MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu as the AAP candidate for the bypoll, which has been necessitated by the demise of sitting AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. The Election Commission is yet to announce the date for the by-election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025