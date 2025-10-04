Punjab: Congress fields Karanbir Singh Burj for Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll
On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ex-MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu as the AAP candidate for the bypoll, which has been necessitated by the demise of sitting AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-10-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday approved the candidature of Karanbir Singh Burj as the party candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Tarn Taran Assembly seat in Punjab, an official statement said. On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ex-MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu as the AAP candidate for the bypoll, which has been necessitated by the demise of sitting AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. The Election Commission is yet to announce the date for the by-election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll
Punjab Education Minister Advocates Exclusive Classroom Engagement for Teachers
NIA Chargesheets 11 in Punjab Terror Attack Case
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Contender for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll
Opposition creating hurdles in Punjab's progress for vested political interests: CM Mann