Rahul Gandhi has turned into 'leader opposing Bharat': Anurag Thakur

Former Union minister and MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday attacked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on India and the RSS, and said that opposing India everywhere has now become a part of Gandhi's nature and he has now turned into ''leader opposing Bharat''.

Thakur said this while addressing the people during his visit to Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. He said that even during Operation Sindoor and air strikes on Pakistan, Gandhi continued to ''praise Pakistan'' while being in India.

''What is the compulsion that makes Rahul Gandhi oppose India at every step?'' he asked. He further claimed that because of such behaviour and his ''affection'' towards Pakistan, Gandhi has already lost 90 elections, and now Congress' defeat in Bihar is also certain.

He also spoke on the issue of the state government terming the release of an additional devolution instalment of Rs 843 crore from the Centre as insufficient, and said, ''While the central government is providing thousands of crores of rupees to Himachal Pradesh, Congress leaders in Himachal are trying to mislead the people instead of thanking the central government.

''Congress' own election guarantees have failed miserably and have remained only on paper,'' said Thakur.

He also lashed out at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and said that the state government has failed to spend funds received by the central government on time and is unable to submit utilisation certificates. Thakur also asked the CM how many families had been given the Rs seven lakh compensation for building permanent houses after the 2023 disaster and how many affected families had truly been helped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)