Political Waves Stirred in Goa by Kejriwal's Mining Allegations

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar of running a mining business with CM Pramod Sawant's 'blessings,' sparking a rebuttal from Patkar. The heated exchange underscores long-standing political dominance by a few families in Goa, calling for systemic change for public resource rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:31 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Saturday alleged that Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar operates a mining business with approval from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, an accusation quickly denied by Patkar. Kejriwal, addressing a public meeting, suggested these ties reflect broader political entrenchment in Goa.

While inaugurating an AAP office in Mayem, Kejriwal asserted that Patkar's alleged mining interests could not thrive without political support, hinting at a facade of rivalry between Congress and BJP. Kejriwal highlighted long-standing dominance by select families in Goan politics, advocating for change to ensure public rights over resources.

In response, Patkar dismissed the allegations as unfounded, citing family mining concessions existing long before and abolished by the Supreme Court. He called upon Kejriwal to engage in a public debate, challenging the baselessness of claims fueled by rumor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

