Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress for Allegations of Voter List Irregularities Ahead of Bihar Elections

The BJP has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging irregularities in Bihar's voter list, defending the Election Commission's impartiality endorsed by the Supreme Court. BJP claims Congress is scapegoating to preempt electoral defeat in Bihar, as Gandhi didn't submit his claims on an affidavit which suggests credibility issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:34 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress for Allegations of Voter List Irregularities Ahead of Bihar Elections
Election Commission
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his allegations of irregularities in the Bihar voter list as a strategy to preempt an electoral defeat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emphasized the credibility of the Election Commission, which has been recognized by the Supreme Court for impartial electoral oversight.

Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized Gandhi and claimed that the Congress-RJD alliance is resorting to a blame game due to an anticipated loss in the upcoming Assembly elections. Bhatia argued that Gandhi's failure to submit his allegations on an affidavit with the Election Commission signifies a lack of conviction and credibility.

Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the Election Commission of being biased, alleging that the recent Special Intensive Revision conducted by the body was manipulated to favor the BJP. This political tussle underscores growing tensions ahead of Bihar's crucial polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025