BJP Criticizes Congress for Allegations of Voter List Irregularities Ahead of Bihar Elections
The BJP has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging irregularities in Bihar's voter list, defending the Election Commission's impartiality endorsed by the Supreme Court. BJP claims Congress is scapegoating to preempt electoral defeat in Bihar, as Gandhi didn't submit his claims on an affidavit which suggests credibility issues.
The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his allegations of irregularities in the Bihar voter list as a strategy to preempt an electoral defeat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emphasized the credibility of the Election Commission, which has been recognized by the Supreme Court for impartial electoral oversight.
Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized Gandhi and claimed that the Congress-RJD alliance is resorting to a blame game due to an anticipated loss in the upcoming Assembly elections. Bhatia argued that Gandhi's failure to submit his allegations on an affidavit with the Election Commission signifies a lack of conviction and credibility.
Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the Election Commission of being biased, alleging that the recent Special Intensive Revision conducted by the body was manipulated to favor the BJP. This political tussle underscores growing tensions ahead of Bihar's crucial polls.
