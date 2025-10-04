Political Tensions Escalate as Ex-Minister Alleges House Arrest

Political turbulence intensifies in Chhattisgarh as Nanki Ram Kanwar, a senior BJP leader and former minister, accused the government of detaining him at home. Kanwar sought to protest outside Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's residence over grievances against a district collector's decisions.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma refuted the claims, maintaining that no such arrest occurred, emphasizing respect for the veteran leader. Kanwar, however, insists on the government's attempts to shield the officer, highlighting a broader discontent within the BJP ranks.

The opposition Congress seized the opportunity to reprimand the ruling party for allegedly muzzling tribal voices. As tensions peak, Kanwar's assertions resonate with political undertones, underscoring friction within state politics amidst impending elections.