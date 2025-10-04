Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as Ex-Minister Alleges House Arrest

Former Chhattisgarh minister Nanki Ram Kanwar alleged house arrest to suppress his protest against a district collector's actions. Clash over the accusations emerged as opposition Congress criticized the BJP for stifling tribal voices. Kanwar claims governmental retaliation, seeking broader political attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:33 IST
Political Tensions Escalate as Ex-Minister Alleges House Arrest
Nanki Ram Kanwar
  • Country:
  • India

Political turbulence intensifies in Chhattisgarh as Nanki Ram Kanwar, a senior BJP leader and former minister, accused the government of detaining him at home. Kanwar sought to protest outside Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's residence over grievances against a district collector's decisions.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma refuted the claims, maintaining that no such arrest occurred, emphasizing respect for the veteran leader. Kanwar, however, insists on the government's attempts to shield the officer, highlighting a broader discontent within the BJP ranks.

The opposition Congress seized the opportunity to reprimand the ruling party for allegedly muzzling tribal voices. As tensions peak, Kanwar's assertions resonate with political undertones, underscoring friction within state politics amidst impending elections.

