Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Highlights 'Undeclared Emergency'

Kairana MP Iqra Choudhary claims an 'undeclared emergency' in Uttar Pradesh, as Samajwadi Party leaders are barred from visiting Bareilly following violence. Clashes erupted on September 26 between police and mosque-goers in the city. Despite being stopped, Choudhary vows to uncover government actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:51 IST
Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Highlights 'Undeclared Emergency'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 'undeclared emergency' is gripping Uttar Pradesh, according to Kairana MP Iqra Choudhary, who alleged the state authorities obstructed her and other Samajwadi Party leaders from entering violence-stricken Bareilly on Saturday.

Bareilly remains tense after disputes arose between police and demonstrators near a mosque in Kotwali area on September 26. The unrest began as a crowd gathered post-Friday prayers with 'I Love Muhammad' signs, protesting against the denial of permission for a demonstration. The violent clash resulted in multiple injuries.

Choudhary, as an elected Uttar Pradesh representative, intended to visit Bareilly to assess the situation and interact with affected citizens, but police halted the delegation. Condemning the unwritten ban, she declared it reflective of an undeclared emergency and asserted the party's determination to meet with residents eventually, revealing the government's agenda through a constitutional rights perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025