Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Highlights 'Undeclared Emergency'

An 'undeclared emergency' is gripping Uttar Pradesh, according to Kairana MP Iqra Choudhary, who alleged the state authorities obstructed her and other Samajwadi Party leaders from entering violence-stricken Bareilly on Saturday.

Bareilly remains tense after disputes arose between police and demonstrators near a mosque in Kotwali area on September 26. The unrest began as a crowd gathered post-Friday prayers with 'I Love Muhammad' signs, protesting against the denial of permission for a demonstration. The violent clash resulted in multiple injuries.

Choudhary, as an elected Uttar Pradesh representative, intended to visit Bareilly to assess the situation and interact with affected citizens, but police halted the delegation. Condemning the unwritten ban, she declared it reflective of an undeclared emergency and asserted the party's determination to meet with residents eventually, revealing the government's agenda through a constitutional rights perspective.

