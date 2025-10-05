Peace Prospect: Israel Agrees to Initial Withdrawal Line for Gaza
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Israel's initial withdrawal line for Gaza, signaling a potential ceasefire upon confirmation from Hamas. This development may lead to a prisoner exchange and further steps in Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent social media announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Israel's agreement to an 'initial withdrawal line' from Gaza, a crucial development in the longstanding conflict. This proposal has also been communicated to Hamas, marking a potential turning point in negotiations.
The announcement indicates that once Hamas confirms this agreement, an immediate ceasefire will come into effect. This step is pivotal in de-escalating tensions and moving towards stability in the region.
Following Hamas's confirmation, the plan also includes a prisoner exchange, reflecting a broader strategy to advance Israel's withdrawal from Gaza. This significant move sets the stage for further diplomatic and on-ground developments in the territorial conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Israel
- Gaza
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- withdrawal
- prisoner exchange
- conflict
- negotiations
- peace
ALSO READ
Trump Mediates: A Step Toward Ceasefire in Gaza
Ceasefire Hopes Rise Amid Gaza Strikes as Trump Pushes Peace Plan
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Progress Amidst Tensions
Trump Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Hostage Negotiations
Trump tells Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza for ceasefire talks after Hamas says it's open to negotiation, reports AP.