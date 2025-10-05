Peace Prospect: Israel Agrees to Initial Withdrawal Line for Gaza

In a recent social media announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Israel's agreement to an 'initial withdrawal line' from Gaza, a crucial development in the longstanding conflict. This proposal has also been communicated to Hamas, marking a potential turning point in negotiations.

The announcement indicates that once Hamas confirms this agreement, an immediate ceasefire will come into effect. This step is pivotal in de-escalating tensions and moving towards stability in the region.

Following Hamas's confirmation, the plan also includes a prisoner exchange, reflecting a broader strategy to advance Israel's withdrawal from Gaza. This significant move sets the stage for further diplomatic and on-ground developments in the territorial conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)