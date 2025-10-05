Ceasefire Hopes Rise Amid Gaza Strikes as Trump Pushes Peace Plan

Despite continued Israeli strikes on Gaza, hopes for a ceasefire escalated as President Trump's peace initiative gained momentum. Trump's proposal, aimed at ensuring an Israeli withdrawal and exchanging hostages, is poised to bring an end to the two-year conflict.

While Israeli airstrikes tragically took lives in Gaza, the militant group Hamas expressed willingness to negotiate under Trump's plan. However, contentious points, including disarmament and a withdrawal timeline, remain unresolved.

International players and skeptical citizens await further developments, while Trump's negotiation efforts have positioned him at the center of this pressing geopolitical issue.

