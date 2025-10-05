Ceasefire Hopes Rise Amid Gaza Strikes as Trump Pushes Peace Plan
Despite ongoing Israeli strikes on Gaza, U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for an Israeli withdrawal and potential ceasefire negotiation is underway. The plan involves releasing hostages and reducing military operations. Trump met with mixed reactions from international entities and key players, while skeptics remain cautious.
Despite continued Israeli strikes on Gaza, hopes for a ceasefire escalated as President Trump's peace initiative gained momentum. Trump's proposal, aimed at ensuring an Israeli withdrawal and exchanging hostages, is poised to bring an end to the two-year conflict.
While Israeli airstrikes tragically took lives in Gaza, the militant group Hamas expressed willingness to negotiate under Trump's plan. However, contentious points, including disarmament and a withdrawal timeline, remain unresolved.
International players and skeptical citizens await further developments, while Trump's negotiation efforts have positioned him at the center of this pressing geopolitical issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
