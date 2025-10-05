Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Portland

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's plan to deploy National Guard troops to Portland. This decision comes amidst a lawsuit challenging the legality of such deployments, representing another obstacle for Trump's efforts to use the military in cities against the wishes of local leaders.

Updated: 05-10-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 05:12 IST
A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump's proposal to send 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. This decision will remain in effect while a lawsuit contesting the deployment is considered.

In a significant legal development, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, based in Portland, has become the latest jurist to challenge Trump's federal deployment strategy, a key component of his law and order campaign.

This marks a further judicial setback for Trump, who aims to reinstate order by deploying military forces in what he terms 'lawless' cities, often in opposition to the local Democratic leadership's preferences.

