West Bengal United: Across Party Lines, Leaders Respond to Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy

In a rare display of unity beyond political lines, leaders from West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, opposition BJP, and Congress have expressed their profound grief over the loss of lives in the devastating landslide in Darjeeling district.

The natural disaster, precipitated by relentless rain, resulted in at least 18 casualties, sweeping away homes, demolishing a bridge, and severing road links, leaving residents stranded.

State leaders have pledged comprehensive support, with the TMC highlighting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's active involvement in coordinating relief efforts and her plans to visit the affected areas. The BJP and Congress have similarly stressed the necessity for swift relief distribution and infrastructure restoration.

