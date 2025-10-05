Aditya Yadav Urges Voters to Challenge BJP in 2027

Samajwadi Party MP Aditya Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to divide society along communal and caste lines. In a recent media interaction, Yadav urged the populace to remove the BJP from power in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Yadav, speaking after the PDA Yatra in Sambhal's Gunnaur area, alleged that the BJP aims to transform the upcoming electoral battle into a 'Hindu-Muslim contest' to shift attention from pressing societal issues. However, he emphasized that the Samajwadi Party is committed to addressing development and social justice.

Criticizing the recent government actions against madrassas, Yadav claimed they target minorities and backward groups, serving as a ploy to distract from real concerns. He also refuted claims of an internal party rift, affirming Azam Khan's dedication to the SP.

(With inputs from agencies.)