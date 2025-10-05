Left Menu

Aditya Yadav Urges Voters to Challenge BJP in 2027

Samajwadi Party MP Aditya Yadav criticizes BJP for dividing society along communal lines, urging voters to oust them in 2027 elections. Yadav emphasizes SP's focus on development and social justice while condemning recent actions against minorities as diversions from key issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:34 IST
Aditya Yadav Urges Voters to Challenge BJP in 2027
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Aditya Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to divide society along communal and caste lines. In a recent media interaction, Yadav urged the populace to remove the BJP from power in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Yadav, speaking after the PDA Yatra in Sambhal's Gunnaur area, alleged that the BJP aims to transform the upcoming electoral battle into a 'Hindu-Muslim contest' to shift attention from pressing societal issues. However, he emphasized that the Samajwadi Party is committed to addressing development and social justice.

Criticizing the recent government actions against madrassas, Yadav claimed they target minorities and backward groups, serving as a ploy to distract from real concerns. He also refuted claims of an internal party rift, affirming Azam Khan's dedication to the SP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025