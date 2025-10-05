Left Menu

Tensions in Cuttack: Durga Puja Clashes Prompt Citywide Bandh

Tensions escalate in Cuttack after clashes during Durga Puja immersion lead to injuries and a citywide bandh called by the VHP. Violence erupted over high-decibel music, resulting in stone-pelting incidents. Police intervened, and several arrests were made. Additional forces have been deployed to maintain order.

  • Country:
  • India

Cuttack city was on edge Sunday after clashes erupted during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession, leading the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to call for a bandh on October 6.

Violence occurred between 1.30 am and 2 am near Haathi Pokhari when opposing groups disputed the use of high-decibel music. The dispute quickly escalated, culminating in stone and bottle throwing that injured many, including Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

Police intervened to control the situation with a mild lathi charge, and immersion resumed under heavy security after a three-hour halt. Six arrests have been made, with further investigations underway. The VHP criticized local administration for failing to maintain order, while the BJD condemned anti-social elements for the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

