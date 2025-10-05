Trump's Tough Stance on Hamas and Gaza Peace Initiative
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Hamas will face 'complete obliteration' if they refuse to relinquish control of Gaza. Trump confirms Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's support for his peace plan and anticipates soon discovering Hamas's commitment to ending the conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Hamas, promising 'complete obliteration' should the group resist ceding power in Gaza. This declaration is part of his broader peace strategy for the region.
In a weekend interview with CNN, Trump indicated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referred to colloquially as 'Bibi', agrees with his intent to cease bombings in Gaza and support a broader U.S. peace vision.
Trump expressed expectations for signs of Hamas's commitment to peace in the near future, setting the stage for potential progress in the longstanding conflict.
