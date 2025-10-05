Trump's Tough Stance on Hamas and Gaza Peace Initiative

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Hamas, promising 'complete obliteration' should the group resist ceding power in Gaza. This declaration is part of his broader peace strategy for the region.

In a weekend interview with CNN, Trump indicated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referred to colloquially as 'Bibi', agrees with his intent to cease bombings in Gaza and support a broader U.S. peace vision.

Trump expressed expectations for signs of Hamas's commitment to peace in the near future, setting the stage for potential progress in the longstanding conflict.

