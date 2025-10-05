Controversies and Claims of Dual Laws: Imran Masood on Police Actions in Uttar Pradesh
Congress MP Imran Masood has criticized the government, alleging biased law enactment against Muslims following the unrest in Bareilly and Fatehpur. He claims the police mishandled protests and engaged in discriminatory practices, compromising democracy and peace in Uttar Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Imran Masood, the Congress MP from Saharanpur, has raised serious allegations against the government's approach toward law enforcement in Uttar Pradesh, stating that there are discriminatory practices at play. Masood highlighted the case of recent communal unrest in Bareilly and the desecration of a mausoleum in Fatehpur.
During an interview with PTI, Masood claimed that the police are targeting Muslims unfairly, citing multiple arrests and FIRs following last month's violence in Bareilly. He noted that similar actions were not taken against those responsible for the vandalization in Fatehpur, suggesting a bias in handling different communities.
Masood criticized ruling BJP for 'destroying' democracy and fostering an atmosphere of hatred which jeopardizes peace. He distanced himself from the 'I Love Muhammad' poster protests but warned Muslims to remain cautious of government attention. He urged for an approach ensuring fair treatment for all communities in legal matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
