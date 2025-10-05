Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Voter List Purge in Bihar

The Congress party claims nearly 23 lakh women have been removed from Bihar's voter list in a politically charged maneuver, primarily affecting Dalit and Muslim voters. Allegations suggest a conspiracy led by top government officials. The Election Commission defends its actions as a cleanup, while the issue garners nationwide attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:07 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Voter List Purge in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has alleged that the names of approximately 23 lakh women have been purged from the voter list in Bihar, accusing the Election Commission of orchestrating a politically motivated maneuver. This claim spotlights alleged targeting of Dalit and Muslim voters under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a press conference, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba charged that the voter list purge was carried out at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Lamba argues that this move disenfranchises women voters, promoting claims of 'vote theft' in favor of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission asserts the revision was aimed at rectifying the voter list, citing a decrease in the overall number of electors while dismissing allegations of bias. As assembly elections looms in Bihar, the issue has become a flashpoint in an already tense political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025