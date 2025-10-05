Controversy Erupts Over Voter List Purge in Bihar

The Congress party has alleged that the names of approximately 23 lakh women have been purged from the voter list in Bihar, accusing the Election Commission of orchestrating a politically motivated maneuver. This claim spotlights alleged targeting of Dalit and Muslim voters under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a press conference, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba charged that the voter list purge was carried out at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Lamba argues that this move disenfranchises women voters, promoting claims of 'vote theft' in favor of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission asserts the revision was aimed at rectifying the voter list, citing a decrease in the overall number of electors while dismissing allegations of bias. As assembly elections looms in Bihar, the issue has become a flashpoint in an already tense political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)