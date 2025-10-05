European Cities Unite in Massive Protests Supporting Palestinians

Massive demonstrations erupted across Europe on Sunday as hundreds of thousands marched in solidarity with Palestinians, highlighting support for an aid flotilla attempting to reach Gaza.

The largest demonstration was held in Istanbul, where crowds moved from the historic Hagia Sophia to the Golden Horn, escorted by boats adorned with Turkish and Palestinian flags. Following midday prayers, marchers called for Muslim solidarity with Palestinians.

The protests coincided with the second anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel and drew attention to the ongoing Gaza conflict. In the Netherlands, around 250,000 protesters gathered in Amsterdam, demanding tougher government action against Israel ahead of national elections. Meanwhile, demonstrations also took place in Ankara, Manchester, Paris, and other European cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)